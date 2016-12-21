Business

December 21, 2016 6:07 PM

McClatchy buys N.C. newspaper

The McClatchy Co., parent of the Miami Herald, announced Wednesday it has purchased the Durham Herald-Sun from the Kentucky-based Paxton Media Group. Durham is home to Duke University and North Carolina Central University.

The acquisition broadens the company’s reach in North Carolina’s Research Triangle, where McClatchy also owns the Raleigh-based News & Observer. Sacramento, California-based McClatchy owns 31 local media companies across the United States.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Jane Wooldridge

