MIA ranks 5th in nation in customer satisfaction

Miami International Airport moved up the ranks of the J.D. Power 2016 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, placing fifth among large airports. That was up from 18th place in last year’s study and its highest ranking to date.
The 2016 results were based on responses from nearly 39,000 travelers who traveled through at least one domestic or international airport. Travelers rated airports in six areas: terminal facilities; accessibility; security check; baggage claim; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage and retail. The study was conducted from January through October 2016.
Portand (Ore.) International Airport ranked No. 1, followed by Tampa, Las Vegas and Orlando. New York-LaGuardia, Newark and Philadelphia airports ranked the lowest of the 32 large airports surveyed. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International ranked 24th. Of medium-sized airports, Indianapolis International Airport was No. 1, and Fort Myers and Jacksonville’s airports ranked third and fourth, respectively.
Among improvements in 2016, J.D. Power noted MIA’s growing variety of local food options. MIA recently completed its North Terminal Marketplace, a collection of 10 restaurants and shops in Concourse D offering a multicultural taste of Miami.
MIA also launched its MIA Airport Official 2.0 mobile app, allowing users to receive navigation instructions with estimated walk times, flight updates and shopping and dining suggestions. MIA’s Yoga Room opened in Concourse H in June, and eight MIAmamas nursing suites for nursing mothers opened in October.
