Sen. Rene Garcia, R-Hialeah, proposes $10 million program for veterans’ hiring

A South Florida lawmaker Tuesday filed a proposal that would set aside $10 million for grants to small businesses that hire veterans.
The proposal (SB 152), filed by Sen. Rene Garcia, R-Hialeah, will be considered during the 2017 legislative session, which starts in March.
Under the bill, lawmakers would earmark $10 million for the group Florida Is For Veterans, Inc., which would administer the grants.
The group would award grants totaling up to $900,000 a year.
Small businesses would be able to receive one-time grants of $3,000 for each newly hired veteran and $5,000 for each newly hired disabled veteran, the bill says.
A small business would not be eligible to receive more than $25,000 a year in grants.
NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA
