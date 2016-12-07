Gomez agrees to $11.5M deal to stay with Rangers

2:27 Miami Fire Rescue responds to overdose case Pause

1:11 Police officer dragged by stolen car during gas station getaway

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

3:23 St. Thomas Aquinas football team goes for '3-peat' in Orlando

0:29 Fidel Castro's tomb in Santiago de Cuba

1:22 Young fans get a special visit from Dolphins

1:14 911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics

2:15 Behind the scenes look at the world's largest cruise ship

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery