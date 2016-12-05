Business

December 5, 2016 5:49 AM

Gas prices on the rise — and could go even higher

Gas prices in Miami are going up, up, up.

Last week, prices at the pump increased 3.3 cents a gallon in the Miami area, according to a survey of nearly 1,700 stations by GasBuddy.com.

According to the gas monitoring site, a 7-Eleven at 9500 NW Seventh St. and a BJ’s at 7050 Coral Way have the cheapest prices in the county, at $2.07 and $2.11, respectively. The average price in Miami-Dade is $2.25 a gallon.

The latest figures show that, as of Sunday, gas in the area was 6 cents a gallon higher than the same day a year ago and 4.1 cents lower than a month ago.

In Florida, gas prices increased 9 cents over the past week, according to AAA.

"AAA forecasts that gas prices could rise a total of 10 to 15 cents based on the recent surge in crude oil prices," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.

