Chlorine leak at Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine

An electrical power interruption at Dow Chemical's facility in Plaquemine has resulted in a chlorine release, prompting authorities to urge Iberville Parish residents near the site to stay indoors.
The incident happened about 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Dow spokesman Jarrod Erpelding, in an emailed statement, said all employees at the site were accounted for and no injuries were reported.
An investigation into what caused the outage is ongoing.
Sheriff Brett Stassi tells multiple news outlets that the plant lost power to one of its turbines while hydrocarbons were being flared off. The plant is currently going through its shutdown process.
Officials don't believe any more chlorine has been released but authorities are monitoring the area.
