Photo gallery: Black Friday shopping starts early on Thursday | Thu., Nov. 24, 2016

Jean Waugh, left, shops for clothes with her cousin Ramona Spalding, at Old Navy inside Dolphin Mall on Thanksgiving. In a change from years past, Dolphin Mall and Sawgrass Mills opened all day on the holiday, and several others opened at 6 p.m.
Lourdes Landa, 32, left, takes a photo of Luna, center, as Ivan Marcano, 27, and his girlfriend, Barbara Moreno, 27, right, try on a dress for their pet at Dolphin Mall on Thanksgiving 2016.
Old Navy advertises Black Friday sales to draw the attention of shoppers at Dolphin Mall on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, 2016, as shoppers head to the mall for their holiday shopping and savings.
Stores advertise Black Friday sales to draw the attention of shoppers at Dolphin Mall on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, 2016.
An employee sweeps the floor as Luggage World opens its door with sales at Dolphin Mall on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, 2016, aa shoppers head to the mall for their holiday shopping and savings.
Lourdes Landa, 32, left, assists Ivan Marcano, 27, and his girlfriend, Barbara Moreno, 27, as they shop for clothes for their dog, Luna, at Dolphin Mall on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, 2016, as shoppers head to the mall for their holiday shopping and savings.
