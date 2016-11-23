South Florida’s Mendelson family gives $10 million to Columbia University

South Florida’s Mendelson family has donated $10 million to Columbia University.
The gift will establish the Mendelson Center for Undergraduate Business Initiatives, a joint program between Columbia College and Columbia Business School.
"With this gift, the Mendelsons have made an enduring contribution to Columbia, creating a dedicated home for undergraduates interested in studying business," said Columbia University President Lee C. Bollinger in a statement. "By bringing together Columbia College and our Business School in this novel shared initiative, the Mendelson family's generosity and commitment will benefit students for generations to come."
The family runs publicly traded HEICO Corporation, a Hollywood-based electronics and aerospace company. Mendelsons have attended Columbia for four generations.
