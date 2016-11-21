This is a good week to get gas

Road-tripping for Thanksgiving with the relatives who moved to Ocala or Valdosta or somewhere else north of Tri-Rail? Planning to spend Friday bouncing around South Florida in pursuit of bargains or just a parking space?
Good news at the pump: Gas consumers should enjoy a well-timed drop in price.
The AAA says Florida’s petrol price for regular sat at $2.108 per gallon Sunday, down from $2.159 a week before and $2.252 a month previous. Georgia’s experiencing similar bargains, $2.115 down from $2.187 and $2.233, respectively.
In the Miami area, according to GasBuddy, the average fell only a few cents over the last week, to $2.225 from $2.261 but 11 cents off the $2.336 from late October.
Of course, as your mileage may vary, so will your cost depending on where you want to pump. You’ll find Miami-Dade’s cheapest bloc of stations at the intersection of Southwest 216th Street and 112th Avenue, where a Valero and a Chevron each sell regular for $1.99 a gallon.
Broward drivers can find a hot spot along Hollywood’s Johnson Street: $1.99 per gallon at Kiko Oil (6381 Johnson St.), Valero (6300) and Speedway (5801).
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
