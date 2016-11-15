Irish carrier Aer Lingus to bring Dublin route to MIA

Miami International Airport will welcome new, thrice-weekly service from Irish carrier Aer Lingus next year, the airport announced Tuesday. Starting Sept. 1, the route will operate with 266-passenger Airbus A330-200 aircraft. It will be the airport's first service between Miami and Dublin, and its 24th European route, airport officials said.
“We look forward to developing our new connection with Ireland and to strengthening our ties all across Europe,” said Miami-Dade Aviation Director Emilio T. Gonzalez, in a statement.
Dublin also will be the airport's first pre-clearance transatlantic destination, which means passengers will be processed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and receive entry clearance before leaving Ireland, effectively arriving in Miami as domestic fliers, the airport said.
Click on this link to read the Sun Sentinel story
Comments