Gas prices drop. How low will they go?

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach Pause

1:38 Proud Marine, age 98, hopes to be here for next election

1:30 King tide arrives in South Florida

2:57 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

2:06 Adam Beasley recaps Dolphins late victory over the Jets

0:52 King Tide takes park visitors by surprise

2:02 Carol City routs Dillard

0:37 Anti-Trump protest sparks in Miami

1:33 Touring the prison set for Netflix show about famed Colombian assassin