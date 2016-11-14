Gas prices drop. How low will they go?

Gas prices are dropping in the Miami area.
Prices at the pump went down 3 cents a gallon over the past week, according to a survey of nearly 1,700 stations by GasBuddy.com. The average price per gallon last week was $2.26.
In Florida, prices dipped from an average of $2.20 a gallon to $2.16, according to AAA.
“Gas prices are falling because of low demand and oil prices, but also improvements in gasoline supplies, said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.
The prices plunged was even more nationally, by 5 cents a gallon.
And the experts predict gas prices to drop even lower.
“Over the next few weeks, expect prices at the pump to move lower based on market fundamentals, not politics, said Gregg Laskowski, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.
