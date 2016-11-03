FPL gets environmental approval for 2 more reactors at Turkey Point

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has given an environmental approval to a potential Florida Power & Light project to build two nuclear reactors at the utility’s Turkey Point complex in South Miami-Dade County.
FPL is in the process of seeking what are known as “combined operating licenses” for the reactors. In a news release Wednesday, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission said its staff “has concluded there are no environmental impacts to preclude issuing combined licenses to build and operate two reactors next to the existing Turkey Point nuclear power plant, about 20 miles south of Miami.”
It said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will use the information in considering a permit for the project. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission also is conducting other types of reviews of the project, the news release said. Getting the combined-operating licenses is a crucial initial step if FPL moves forward with building the reactors in the future.
News Service of Florida
