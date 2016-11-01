After nationwide search, Chamber of Commerce chooses new CEO. And he’s from here.

Alfred Sanchez, long-time CEO of American Red Cross South Florida, has been chosen as the new president and CEO of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce.
“Alfred is a proven executive with deep roots in the community who has the vision to ensure the Chamber continues to deliver on its role as the voice of South Florida business,” said Chamber Chair and Florida International University President, Mark Rosenberg via a release.
He succeeds Barry Johnson, who announced earlier this year that he would retire after a decade leading the chamber. Johnson will become president of the South Florida Progress Foundation, the chamber’s nonprofit arm.
In his new role, Sanchez will oversee a staff of 26, more than 5,000 volunteers and 29 committees engaged with driving action on community issues and helping businesses grow. The regional chamber serves South Florida from the Palm Beaches to the Florida Keys and is exploring a possible merger with the Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce.
