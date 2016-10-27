HistoryMiami’s president, who oversaw the museum’s growth, will step down next year

Stuart Chase, president and CEO of HistoryMiami Museum, announced Thursday he will step down from his position in February and be replaced by museum director Jorge Zamanillo.
Chase said he will not renew his current contract when it expires early next year, and will instead return to his consulting career in arts and culture. He has been heading the museum since 2014, where he played a role in more than doubling the museum’s public facilities and growing attendance to HistoryMiami by 41 percent in 2015.
“I am indeed proud of the work we have accomplished over the last four years with my good colleagues at the museum. I wish the museum all success in the future and as we move through transition-planning and the completion of important pending projects for the benefit of HistoryMiami Museum and our patrons,” Chase said in a release.
Zamanillo has worn several hats during his 16 years with the museum. He started out as curator, served as vice president of expansion projects and deputy director before assuming his role as director in 2014.
“We have an incredible lineup of exhibitions and programming for the coming year from the Miami Street Photography Festival to our Hurricane Andrew Exhibition that will open next summer,” Zamanillo said in a release. “I look forward to keeping the momentum going at HistoryMiami and solidifying our place as Miami’s Museum.”
