Aerospace company to create more than 100 jobs in Miami

KLX Aerospace Solutions Group announced Wednesday that it would move to new headquarters in Miami and create more than 100 jobs.
The major aerospace supplier will lease a 515,000-square-foot facility at the intersection of Northwest 107th Street and 97th Avenue between Florida’s Turnpike and Interstate 75, near the proposed American Dream Mall.
The building is part of the first phase of a massive, 504-acre office park called Countyline Corporate Park being developed by Flagler Global Logistics.
KLX’s deal is one of the largest industrial transactions in South Florida this year, according to brokerage JLL.
“Our new Miami headquarters will enhance our existing operations and assist with our ongoing recruiting efforts,” John Cuomo, vice president and general manager of KLX Aerospace Solutions Group, said in a statement. “We will be located near the border of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, creating easy access to our region’s major thoroughfares and some of South Florida’s most desirable residential communities.”
State and local economic incentives were used to make the deal happen. Gov. Rick Scott and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez both attended the announcement Wednesday morning at KLX’s current headquarters in Doral. The company employs 650 people in Florida.
Miami Herald staff writer Douglas Hanks contributed to this report.
