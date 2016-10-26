Canadians not travelling as time running out EU trade deal

1:29 Car hits church during Sunday service Pause

1:32 Scene of tragedy: Pitcher José Fernandez dies on the water

3:02 Heartbreaking moments at the funeral mass of Jose Fernandez

1:37 The Miami Marlins mourn loss of Jose Fernandez

1:00 Video shows scene of Marlins' José Fernández boat crash

1:34 Tannehill: You're going to continue to see big success from Jay

0:57 UM coach Mark Richt talks to youth football players

2:33 Hillary Clinton urges Florida voters to the polls

3:41 Trump stumps to Bay of Pigs vets in Little Havana