Indiana plant that's drawn complaints installs odor controls

A northern Indiana pet food plant that's long drawn complaints from neighbors about its strong smells has installed odor controls.
Workers installed the equipment last week at WellPet's factory in Mishawaka (mish-ah-WAH'-kuh), about 10 miles east of South Bend.
Mishawaka Common Council member Dale Emmons urged residents during a neighborhood association meeting Thursday to use their noses to chart the progress of the odor control units and to report any days of obnoxious smells.
Neighbor Jack Middleton tells the South Bend Tribune (http://bit.ly/2eBU6lu ) he's lived near the WellPet plant for 12 years and has gotten used to its smells.
But he says he's glad something was being done about the factory's smells. Middleton says those odors "can get pretty strong on Monday mornings."
Comments