Gas prices are up. Blame Hurricane Matthew

Gas prices went up 6 cents this week in Florida thanks to Hurricane Matthew, according to AAA.
As Matthew moved up the coast of Florida, reports of gas outages surged, the auto club reported.
“As the hurricane approached, Floridians flocked to the pumps in large numbers, leaving many gas stations on empty,” Mark Jenkins, a AAA spokesman said in a news release. “It is not uncommon for outages to occur during a major storm like this, due to the spike in demand.”
The average price per gallon in Florida this week is $2.21, up from $2.15 last week. Florida’s average is still lower than the national average, $2.26, up from $2.22 last week.
Among the highest increases this week, according to AAA: 8 cents in Miami and 9 cents in West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale.
Part of the problem is that several ports — including Port Canaveral, Port of Jacksonville, Port Everglades and PortMiami —where ships deliver gas were temporarily closed.
“Fortunately, trucks should be able to quickly resupply stations across the impacted area, barring any delays due to flooding and power outages,” Jenkins said in the statement.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
Comments