Evenflo announces Evolve booster seat recall

A harnessed child in an Evenflo Evolve booster seat can loosen the harness just by fiddling with an easily accessible button. The possibility of the seat suddenly becoming unsafe at any speed prompted Evenflo to voluntarily recall almost 30,000 Evolve booster seats.
The problem occurs, according to the company, only in the harnessed mode. The belt positioning modes aren’t affected.
U.S. customers with model Nos. 34411700 or 34411741 and Canadian buyers with model No. 34411700C can order a remedy kit with a different harness adjustment button assembly and instructions for installation at the website or by phone (1-800-233-5921 in the United States, 1-800-265-0749 in Canada).
This is Evenflo’s second voluntary recall in 2016 involving potentially dangerous child access to car seat/booster seat adjustment mechanisms. In February, the company alerted consumers that a child could get to the central front adjuster on three model numbers of the company’s Transitions 3-in-1 car seat. As with the Evolve, a repair kit was offered.
Consumer complaints and reviews spurred action from Evenflo in both cases.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
