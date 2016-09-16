Jobless rate in South Florida falls, more people working

Despite Zika’s sting beginning to be felt in the South Florida economy and troubles continuing in Latin America, Miami-Dade County’s economy powered through August.
Miami-Dade’s unemployment rate fell to 5.1 percent in August, down from 5.2 percent in July, and 6 percent in August 2015, according to monthly state figures released Friday.
The underlying numbers show positive trends at work: The number of people looking for work is growing, meaning job-seekers are feeling good about the economy. The number of people working rose by nearly 3,000 in August, over July.
The number of people working also rose in July, reversing a trend. It had fallen every month since February, a sign that some workers were giving up on finding a job in 2016.
In South Florida, job growth was led by construction, finance and the industry category that includes lawyers, architects, accountants and other skilled office workers. Retail and hospitality had slower months, likely reflecting the negative effect of a strong dollar and Zika on tourism.
Zika could be a potential drag on the Miami-Dade County’s crucial leisure and hospitality industries going forward, said University of Central Florida economist Sean Snaith in a report in the Miami Herald last week. “It’s a major threat to all of Florida’s economy. Suddenly, young people are going to think twice about going to Miami or families going to theme parks in Orlando. I think this is going to hang over Florida’s economy certainly through the end of 2016 and probably beyond,” unless Zika is eradicated quickly.
In Broward County, the unemployment rate nudged down to 4.6 percent in August from 4.7 percent in July. Unlike Miami-Dade, Broward’s numbers are not adjusted to account for seasonal changes in the workforce. Year over year, the unemployment rate in Broward fell from 5.2 percent in August 2015.
Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August held stead at 4.7 percent, down from 5.2 percent a year ago.
The U.S. unemployment rate also was unchanged at 4.9 percent, down from 5.1 percent a year ago.
The metro areas in the state that gained the most jobs year over year were Orlando (51,600 jobs, up 4.4 percent) and Tampa (38,200 jobs, up 3.1 percent) .Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 8,392,400 in August 2016, an increase of 24,500 jobs (up 0.3 percent) over the month. The state gained 259,800 jobs over the year, an increase of 3.2 percent.
Nationally, the number of jobs rose 1.7 percent over the year. Florida’s over-the-year job growth rate has exceeded the nation’s rate since May 201
