Utility worker dies beneath manhole

Authorities say a utility worker died while working beneath a manhole in Florida.
The News-Press reports that man, whose name wasn't immediately released, died Friday afternoon in Cape Coral. The Southwest Utilities employee had been installing a new water and sewer line.
Police spokesman Dana Coston says it wasn't clear whether the man had fallen into the hole or had suffered a medical problem while in the hole.
Witnesses say paramedics spent almost two hours working to recover the body, which had been submerged under water.
Comments