Pushed by voters, GOP moderates rebel on immigration

In this Tuesday, May 29, 2018 photo, Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., shakes hands with band members while attending the 34th Annual Farmworker Student Recognition Ceremony in Homestead, Fla. In a district stretching from upscale Miami suburbs to the Everglades and down the Florida Keys to eccentric Key West, 70 percent of Curbelo’s constituents are Hispanic and nearly half are foreign born. Those are among the highest percentages in the nation, giving many a first-hand stake in Congress’ immigration fight. Lynne Sladky AP Photo