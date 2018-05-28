UK faces calls for anti-abortion law changes in N Ireland

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 18, 2012 file photo, protesters opposed to abortion hold placards outside the Marie Stopes clinic in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Britain’s leaders are facing increasing calls to take action to loosen abortion restrictions in Northern Ireland after the Republic of Ireland’s vote in favor of doing so, but complex political realities make quick action difficult. Prime Minister Theresa May is being asked by some legislators and activists to take steps that might lead to liberalization in the Northern Ireland now that Ireland has voted overwhelmingly to repeal its constitutional ban. Peter Morrison, file AP Photo