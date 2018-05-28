Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

In this May 23, 2018, photo provided by Chris Stewart the sun sets through “vog,” or volcanic smog, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting toward the sky, lava oozing from the ground and ash clouds rising miles into the air. You can also add “vog” to the mix. Retired photojournalist Chris Stewart says there’s one good thing about vog: It intensifies the colors of a sunset. But it depends on how thick the haze is. “Some days it’s thin enough you can see the sun passing through,” he said. “But other days we just go inside because we can’t see it at all.” (Chris Stewart via AP)