Lujan Grisham criticized for past ties to health care firm

FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, Democratic Congresswoman and gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham addresses political supporters and campaign volunteers at the opening of a campaign office in Santa Fe, N.M. The past ties of one of New Mexico’s Democratic gubernatorial candidates to a consulting company that repeatedly landed contracts to help run a state high-risk insurance pool are drawing criticism from her opponents. Grisham and her campaign treasurer, state Rep. Deborah Armstrong, co-founded Delta Consulting in 2008. The Albuquerque Journal reports that Lujan Grisham divested herself from the company last year but Armstrong is still an owner. Democratic challenger Jeff Apodaca accused Lujan Grisham and Armstrong during a recent debate of enriching themselves off the contract. Morgan Lee AP Photo