Senate approves $41.5B state budget for upcoming fiscal year

The Massachusetts Senate has passed a $41.5 billion state budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 that invests in education, health care and battling the opioid epidemic.
The budget approved late Thursday night includes nearly $5 billion for local education, and more than $1 billion for higher education.
The budget invests in health care for low income residents and vulnerable populations, services for people with mental illness and provides nearly $143 million for substance abuse treatment, support services, and funding to open five new recovery centers.
More than $1 billion was targeted for unrestricted general government aid to support community investments in education, health care, public safety and infrastructure.
Senate President Harriette Chandler said the budget "is committed to providing fairness, equality, and opportunity for all of Massachusetts' residents."
