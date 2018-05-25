Chaplains at Utah hospitals try to bring peace to patients

In this April 12, 2018, photo, Chaplain Vicki Pond, left, sits with Ruthie Yanez, 5, at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City. Surgery to remove a brain tumor has left Ruthie’s soft, chocolate brown eyes sightless; her overall condition remains “guarded” after several weeks at the hospital. Still, her face brightens into a smile upon hearing Pond pull up a chair next to her bed. The Salt Lake Tribune via AP Bob Mims