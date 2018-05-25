Discharged and jobless: Veterans seek change in hiring rules

In this May 9, 2018 photo, Iraq War veteran Kristofer Goldsmith, sits in a campus park after his last final exam of the semester at Columbia University in New York. Military veterans with less-than-honorable discharges from the military say they often can’t get jobs, and they hope a recent warning to employers by the state of Connecticut will change that. Goldsmith says that for veterans with bad paper, their service record looks more like a criminal record to potential employers. Bebeto Matthews AP Photo