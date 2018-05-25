Parent alerted to signs of risk in mock teenage bedroom

Sergeant Adam Schwartz of the Bensalem Police Department searches through the drawer of a typical teenager's bedroom. His department has transformed one the township's conference rooms into an experience, called "Behind Closed Doors: A realistic creation of a typical teenager's bedroom", which opened Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Community members will be able to see what they should look for as possible warning signs of drug and alcohol use, mental health concerns, unhealthy relationships, and other at-risk adolescent behaviors. Bucks County Courier Times via AP Bill Fraser