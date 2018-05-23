Rep. Welch demands EPA to release results of chemical study

Vermont Democratic Rep. Peter Welch has joined 12 other members of Congress in demanding the Environmental Protection Agency release a study on the health effects of chemical contaminants.
Vermont Public Radio reports Welch signed the bipartisan letter sent to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt last week asking him to release the results of the study on PFOA and PFOS and explain why it was withheld in the first place.
Politico first reported that the agency was withholding the report, saying an aide with the Trump administration called it a "public relations nightmare."
PFOA and PFOS are often found in non-stick pans and firefighting foam, and they have been linked to thyroid disease, testicular cancer and fertility issues.
The EPA is currently evaluating the federal safe drinking water standard for the chemicals.
