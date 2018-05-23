FDA warns teething medicines unsafe, wants them off shelves

Orajel is displayed for sale in a pharmacy in New York Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The US Food and Drug Administration is warning parents about potentially deadly risks of teething remedies that contain a numbing ingredient used in popular brands like Orajel. The agency on Wednesday said it wants manufacturers to stop selling products intended for babies and toddlers because the products contain a drug ingredient that can cause a rare but dangerous blood condition that interferes with normal breathing. Stephanie Nano AP Photo