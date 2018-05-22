US clings to health coverage gains despite political drama

This screen grab shows the main page of the healthcare.gov website in Washington, on Monday, May 21, 2018. A major government survey finds that the U.S. clung to its health insurance gains last year, a surprise after President Donald Trump’s repeated attempts to dismantle “Obamacare.” The survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is out May 22, and finds that 9.1 percent of Americans were uninsured in 2017, or a little more than 29 million people. (HealthCare.gov via AP)