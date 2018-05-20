Heavy rains in Florida causing flooding and flight delays

Heavy rains are causing flooded roads and flight delays in south Florida.
WPLG-TV reported Sunday that police in Coral Springs were advising people to stay indoors. The region has been hit with rain the last several days and more was falling on Sunday morning. Parts of south Florida were under a flood watch.
Greg Meyer, a spokesman for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, said several flights have been affected by the heavy rain and at least one parking lot used by taxi drivers is flooded.
The Miami Herald reported that Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue crews are working on pumps to reduce the flooding that's already struck parts of the city.
Comments