Florida's expensive race for governor highlights lax laws

FILE - In this April 6, 2018, file photo, Adam Putnam, Republican gubernatorial candidate makes a campaign stop at Kimmins Contracting in Tampa, Fla. Florida’s wide-open race for governor won’t be decided for another six months, but it’s already triggered a wave of expensive television ad buys from groups taking advantage of gray areas in the state’s campaign finance laws. Florida Grown, a political committee linked to Putnam, has raised millions, much of it coming from large donations from companies such as Publix, Florida Power & Light and Disney. Tampa Bay Times via AP, File Monica Herndon