San Francisco to distribute addiction drug directly to users

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2016, file photo, a number of syringes are scattered in the remains of a tent city being cleared by city workers along Division Street in San Francisco. San Francisco's mayor says he plans to send a medical team to city streets to distribute a drug that helps stop heroin cravings to homeless addicts. Distributing Suboxone on city streets, which Mayor Mark Farrell says will be the first program of its kind in the country, is the city's latest effort to address heroin addiction. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo