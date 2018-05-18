FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2016, file photo, a number of syringes are scattered in the remains of a tent city being cleared by city workers along Division Street in San Francisco. San Francisco's mayor says he plans to send a medical team to city streets to distribute a drug that helps stop heroin cravings to homeless addicts. Distributing Suboxone on city streets, which Mayor Mark Farrell says will be the first program of its kind in the country, is the city's latest effort to address heroin addiction.
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2016, file photo, a number of syringes are scattered in the remains of a tent city being cleared by city workers along Division Street in San Francisco. San Francisco's mayor says he plans to send a medical team to city streets to distribute a drug that helps stop heroin cravings to homeless addicts. Distributing Suboxone on city streets, which Mayor Mark Farrell says will be the first program of its kind in the country, is the city's latest effort to address heroin addiction. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2016, file photo, a number of syringes are scattered in the remains of a tent city being cleared by city workers along Division Street in San Francisco. San Francisco's mayor says he plans to send a medical team to city streets to distribute a drug that helps stop heroin cravings to homeless addicts. Distributing Suboxone on city streets, which Mayor Mark Farrell says will be the first program of its kind in the country, is the city's latest effort to address heroin addiction. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo

News

San Francisco to distribute addiction drug directly to users

The Associated Press

May 18, 2018 05:07 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco's mayor wants to send medical teams out to city streets to distribute a drug that curbs heroin cravings in opioid addicts.

Mayor Mark Farrell calls the initiative a first in the country. He says he will allocate $6 million for 10 new public health clinicians to provide the opioid treatment medicine buprenorphine directly to users.

Buprenorphine is a daily pill or dissolvable strip that reduces cravings and alleviates withdrawal symptoms. It also reduces risk of overdose.

Video and photos of people shooting up drugs in public have added to San Francisco's reputation as being overrun by addicts and homeless people.

The city has an estimated 22,500 injection drug users and half report using heroin.

Supporters say a direct approach will help users who won't go to clinics.

  Comments  