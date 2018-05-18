Utah official calls community forum on youth suicide a start

Utah suicide prevention researcher Michael Staley says suicide isn't easily explained, and a community forum won't end suicide or suicidal behavior. But he calls it a start.
The Deseret News reports a Thursday evening meeting in Herriman drew about 400 couples, families with teens, school administrators, pastors and counselors.
It follows a 2017 study by the state and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that found that 42 young Utahns from ages 10 to 17 killed themselves in 2017.
Researchers say the frequency of youth suicides in Utah more than doubled from 2011 to 2015, to a rate more than 2.5 times the national average.
State officials plan to pick three school districts to share a $1.8 million state grant aimed at addressing teen suicides.
____
This story corrects the last sentence to reflect the planned state grant to three school districts has not been made, not that Herriman will receive a grant.
