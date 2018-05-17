Latest: San Diego mayor sees lessons from hepatitis outbreak

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, police officers remove a tent left by the homeless in San Diego during ongoing efforts to sanitize neighborhoods to control the spread of hepatitis A. A San Diego County grand jury report faults local response to a recent hepatitis A epidemic and recommends improving lines of communication to prepare for future health emergencies. The San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper says the 20-page report released Thursday, May 17, 2018, commends officials for effectively contacting at-risk residents and getting them vaccinations. Gregory Bull, File AP Photo