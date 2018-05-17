New Niger video shows harrowing escape of US forces

Marine Gen. Thomas D. Waldhauser, commander, center, U.S. Africa Command, with Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Robert S. Karem, left, and Army Maj. Gen. Roger L. Cloutier, right, chief of staff, U.S. Africa Command, and lead investigating officer, brief members of the media at the Pentagon, Thursday, May 10, 2018. The Pentagon said multiple failures are to blame for the Niger ambush that killed four U.S. service members last October, citing insufficient training and preparation as well as the team's deliberate decision to go after a high-level Islamic State group insurgent without proper command approval. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo