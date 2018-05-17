Lowest US birth rate in 3 decades could pose risk to economy

FILE - This Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. Women in the United States gave birth last year at the lowest rate in three decades, a trend that could weigh on economic growth in future decades. The number of babies born in the U.S. has fallen for three straight years, and as births decline and the population ages, fewer Americans are available to work or start businesses, thereby slowing the economy. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo