Police officer shoots, injures armed man in Florida

Authorities say a police officer shot a man armed with a gun during a disturbance call.
The shooting happened Wednesday night near the Mead Botanical Garden in Winter Park.
News outlets report the man's injuries were not considered life-threatening. The officer was not injured.
No further details have been released. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.
It's the second police shooting in central Florida this week. On Tuesday, officers in nearby Lake Mary fatally shot a man who pulled a gun on them.
