N Carolina: Algae bloom, not chemical killed fish in lake

North Carolina officials have concluded an algae bloom killed fish in a swimming and fishing lake, not the chemical used to treat the outbreak.
The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday that officials concluded the bloom caused high pH levels that led to the May deaths in White Lake after studying the brains of some of the dead fish and reviewing water samples.
Town of White Lake officials say Algae blooms often cause a drop in dissolved oxygen levels, and that is what can kill all kinds of fish.
The town halted a treatment to lower the lake's pH levels and improve water clarity after residents found the dead fish.
White Lake later completed the treatment and said it's continuing its partnerships with scientists and environmental leaders to find solutions to the situation.
