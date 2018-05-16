House OKs expansion of private care at VA, budget crisis fix

In this May 9, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump holds up an executive order he signed as he is surrounded by first lady Melania Trump, second from right, Karen Pence, right, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, third from left, Ivanka Trump, fourth from left, and others during a celebration of military mothers and spouses event in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The House is set to give veterans more leeway to see doctors outside the Department of Veterans Affairs' health system. It's part of an effort to fulfill President Donald Trump's promise to expand private care for veterans. The long-awaited plan is set for a House vote later Wednesday. Susan Walsh AP Photo