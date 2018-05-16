Poliquin voices support for children's health insurance cuts

Maine Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin is backing President Donald Trump's plan to cut $15 billion in federal spending on children's health insurance and other programs, saying the money would be "wasted" otherwise.
Close to half of the proposed cuts target the Children's Health Insurance Program, canceling $5.1 billion in funding that wasn't used and $1.9 billion in what operates as a rainy-day fund for states.
Poliquin tells the Lewiston Sun Journal the cuts will not affect federal spending or enrollment in the program.
However, a representative with the Center for Children and Families says cutting the contingency fund removes reassurances that states will be able to keep kids covered.
The program serves about 23,000 children in Maine, including about 14,400 in Poliquin's district.
Comments