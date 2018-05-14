Political clashes heat up as big issues head for Utah ballot

In this Tuesday, May 8, 2018, photo, shows Willow Hennessy sittings on the wheelchair of her adopted brother Hestevan, who has cerebral palsy and suffers from chronic nerve pain, seizure disorder during a news conference at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City, as supporters of a medical-marijuana ballot initiative fend off opponents' increasing efforts to keep them off the ballot. The Utah Patients Coalition said Friday, May 11, 2018, that canvassers are misleading people into taking their names off the petition. Opponents with Drug Safe Utah deny using any fraudulent claims to make their case. Rick Bowmer AP Photo