Judge says LA County wrongly booted thousands off Medi-Cal

FILE - In this July 12, 2017 file photo,Thomas Saenz, president and general counsel with the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, commonly known as MALDEF announces the filing of a Medi-Cal civil rights complaint in Los Angeles. A judge has ruled that Los Angeles County wrongly canceled Medi-Cal coverage for thousands of residents, often leaving them without access to health care and needed medicines. The Los Angeles Times reports Sunday, May 13, 2018, that last week's ruling said the county violated state law by terminating coverage for beneficiaries even though they turned in their renewal paperwork on time. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo