Sean Hannity and Michael Cohen’s history

The Fox News host Sean Hannity is friends with President Trump’s personal lawyer Michael D. Cohen, but now it appears he may also be a client, although Mr. Hannity denies it.
Weather

Tropical disturbance drenches South Florida

The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance stretching from Cuba to the Southeastern Gulf. The system, which is expected to drench South Florida this week, was given less than a 40 percent chance of developing into a named storm.

Business

Fine Art Lamps brand video

For the first time in nearly 80 years, Miami's Fine Art Lamps is no longer a family business. But the new owners are related by all but blood.

World

On the ground in Gaza’s protest camps

Palestinians in Gaza are taking part in mass protests, demanding an end to the 11-year blockade of the territory and a return to lands in what is now Israel. The New York Times’ Jerusalem bureau chief reports from the region.