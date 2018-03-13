News

Bill advances to put mental health workers in schools

The Associated Press

March 13, 2018 03:50 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Motivated by a deadly shooting rampage in their own state, Kentucky lawmakers are considering a bill to put mental health professionals in schools.

Supporters say the goal is to respond to stress in students' lives that could explode into violence if left unchecked.

The proposal has support from local law enforcement in Marshall County, where two students were killed and many others injured in a Jan. 23 shooting spree at Marshall County High School.

The bill won approval Tuesday from the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee. The measure heads to the full House, but one question looms: Where will the money come from?

