House vote nears on GOP bill easing use of unproven drugs

FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., pauses as he speakers to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. A Republican bill easing how experimental drugs are provided to people with terminal illnesses is headed toward a House vote. But opposition by top Democrats and scores of patients’ groups has left its fate uncertain. The “Right to Try” legislation is backed by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Republicans say it would give hope to patients with fatal diseases, while Democrats say it’s unneeded and risky. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo