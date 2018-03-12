News

Florida Gov. may be forced to resign early due to Senate bid

The Associated Press

March 12, 2018 02:49 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott may have to resign early if he goes ahead with an anticipated run for the U.S. Senate.

But thanks to a little-noticed change approved this month by state legislators, Scott may be able to wait until after the November elections to make up his mind.

The U.S. Constitution requires Congress to convene on Jan. 3 unless a different day is chosen. Scott's term as governor does not end until the following week.

Scott said this weekend he will decide his political future in the next few weeks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

If Scott does have to resign early, it could have ramifications on the makeup of the Florida Supreme Court.

Age limits are forcing three justices to retire on the day Scott's successor takes office. Scott has said he planned to name their replacements on the same morning.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver

View More Video