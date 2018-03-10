Food stamp administrators worry about food box proposal

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2018, file photo, Carl Lewis in his market in Rankin, Pa. About half of Lewis' customers pay with benefits from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, so the government's proposal to replace the debit card-type program with a pre-assembled box of shelf-stable goods delivered to recipients worries him and other grocery operators in poor areas. Food stamp administrators across the country are expressing reservations about "America's Harvest Box," pitched by Agriculture Department officials as a way to cut costs and improve efficiency. The government is proposing to replace the debit card-type program with a pre-assembled box of shelf-stable goods delivered to recipients. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo